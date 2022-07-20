Nominations are now open for Taupō District Council elections due to be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Photo / File

Nominations are now open for Taupō District Council elections due to be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Photo / File

Candidate nominations for the local authority elections opened on Friday.

The local government elections are being held on October 8. These elections occur every three years and are your opportunity to represent your community and the district.

Taupō District Council chief executive officer Gareth Green says it's an exciting time to be part of council, and becoming a councillor is a great opportunity to see your community progress.

"Taupō District is growing at record speed, which means we're facing some great opportunities and interesting challenges.

If you're passionate about your community and have ideas for how to make it even better, then now is the time to make your stand for Taupō District Council.

"As a councillor, you'll be guiding our district through it all, and making sure we're sustainable for future generations to come."

The Taupō District Council election will be for the mayor and 12 councillors as follows:

• Mayor at large

• One councillor for the Mangakino-Pouakani ward

• One councillor for the Taupō East Rural ward

• Seven councillors for the Taupō ward

• Two councillors for the Te Papamārerea Māori ward

• One councillor for the Tūrangi-Tongariro ward

Completed nomination documents must be received by the electoral officer no later than 12 noon on Friday 12 August 2022.