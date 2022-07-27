Representatives from Te Pae o Waimihia, Contact Contact Energy and Amplify at industrial site He Ahi at the opening of 2022 NZ Geothermal Week. Photo / Rachel Canning

The wonder of nature is powering up Taupō industry.

This week, there were 23 events to celebrate the second-ever New Zealand Geothermal Week.

Organised by economic development agency Amplify, the week officially opened at industrial site He Ahi Clean Energy Park, located on Rakaunui Rd on Monday.

He Ahi will be Taupō's first ever purpose-built industrial development where tenants have the option of drawing geothermal power.

Stage one is 70 sites, each site is sized between 0.5-1ha. On behalf of the owners of He Ahi, Te Pae o Waimihia chairman Ngahere Wall opened the week with karakia and waiata, saying geothermal energy is an opportunity to develop whānau and the town.

Amplify board member Sarah Williams says NZ Geothermal Week is an occasion to let people know why geothermal resources are so very special. She talked about "the quadruple bottom line" where geothermal energy achieves economic, environmental, cultural, and social goals.

Te Pae o Waimihia project manager Blandina Diamond highlighted the important role geothermal energy has in achieving New Zealand's goal of 90 per cent of energy consumed being renewable energy by 2025.

"Of all the electricity available in New Zealand, 65 per cent is from renewable energy, and 17 per cent is from geothermal energy."

She explained the difference between renewable energy, clean energy, and green energy.

"At He Ahi, we are trying to achieve a little bit of all three."

Blandina says the eco-industrial development He Ahi will provide for light, medium and heavy industry, but the sites will have a focus on environmental outcomes and they are looking for tenants who will go the extra mile. She says Te Pae o Waimihia bring the values important to tangata whenua.

"Climate is the space between Ranginui (Sky Father) and Papatūānuku (Earth Mother), and it is our obligation to care."

Contact Energy commercial development manager Craig Stephenson says He Ahi caters for industry that requires one or two megawatts, as they can cluster and collectively draw off the TH6 well.

"Currently the plume at TH6 is going to waste as we can't throttle it off without stalling it."

He Ahi solves the issue of scale, for industries that are high energy users but can't justify building their own geothermal infrastructure.

Te Pae o Waimihia representative Greg Stebbing says they intend to design, build and lease the sites and have already secured one tenant.

NZ Geothermal Week 2022 offers an exciting and extensive line-up of events for industry, education and community, including industry seminars and workshops, school outreach, open days, competitions, field trips and networking events.

The 2021 New Zealand Geothermal Week included learning opportunities for the next generation. Photo / Supplied

​Seminars and panels are being held to discuss the latest developments and technologies, there are "behind the scenes" tours, collaborative workshops and numerous networking opportunities.

Amplify geothermal cluster lead Fiona Miller says this is a week not to be missed if you are keen to help shape New Zealand's world-class geothermal industry, both now and in future.

On Wednesday there were networking drinks at Finn's Gastro pub. Today, Minister for Energy and Resources Megan Woods will address a seminar, and then the New Zealand Geothermal Association will celebrate its 30th anniversary at a dinner.

Fiona says it's important to connect students and schools with the geothermal industry to excite and inspire the workforce of the next generation.

Community events are being held so people living in the Taupō District can learn about the local geothermal industry.

A highlight of the week will be a behind-the-scenes look at Contact Energy's new Tauhara geothermal power station that is currently being built and due to open next year.

For more information have a look at www.taupo.biz/geothermalweek22.