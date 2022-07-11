NZ Geothermal Week is returning to Taupō. Photo / Supplied

After a successful inaugural event last year, New Zealand Geothermal Week returns to Taupō this month, putting the spotlight on New Zealand's world-class geothermal industry.

Hosted by Amplify, the economic development agency for the Taupō District, chief executive Rick Keehan says NZ Geothermal Week will showcase the social, investment, business and employment benefits geothermal energy brings to the Taupō district.

"The theme this year is Building a Sustainable Future, which will focus on the push toward achieving environmental, social, cultural and economic sustainability, where both the geothermal industry and our local communities can thrive well into the future," Rick says.

New Zealand is the fifth largest generator of geothermal power in the world and generates about 17 per cent of New Zealand's total electricity generation. Over 95 per cent of the geothermal industry calls the Taupō Volcanic Zone home.

"Locally, the energy sector is the second biggest contributor to our local economy, bringing in around $280 million to the Taupō District each year through investment and employment opportunities.

"Nationally, geothermal will play an important role in New Zealand achieving its Net Carbon Zero goals as the only renewable source of electricity currently available in the country that can deliver electricity 24/7 year-round, rain, hail or shine."

This year, 20 events take place during NZ Geothermal Week, including the New Zealand Geothermal Association Seminar which highlights how the industry is working together, alongside government, business, iwi and community, to help realise this Net Carbon Zero future.

Geothermal Week in Taupō includes learning opportunities for the next generation. Photo / Supplied

Beyond events for industry, Rick says school students can explore the STEAM programme, where they can get hands-on and participate in some fun industry-related activities. Secondary school students have the opportunity for a behind-the-scenes tour of the industry and get inspired by the wide range of exciting careers geothermal offers.

"Locals can learn about the industry's newest ventures, including the He Ahi clean energy park and Tuaropaki Trust's hydrogen plant, and hear the latest update on Contact Energy's Tauhara power station build.

"A public seminar will explain what the quadruple bottom line is and why it is important to everyone, and how the geothermal industry is living this philosophy. We also have fun competitions with great prizes that encourage locals to take a closer look at the industry on their doorstep, including the GNS Science School Science Competitions and the Mercury Geothermal Photography Competition."

The Careers Expo at last year's Geothermal Week. Photo / Supplied

NZ Geothermal week attracted more than 2700 people to its events last year from the industry, government, businesses, schools and the local community.

The week kicks off on July 24 and runs through to July 29. For full event details and to register, visit www.taupo.biz/geothermalweek22.

NZ Geothermal Week Schedule

Monday, July 25

10am-12pm at He Ahi: Event week opening and He Ahi Showcase. For local business, industry and community.

1pm-3pm bus tour: Warner Construction Industry Field Trip – Mercury Nga Tamariki power station. For industry.

2pm-4pm at Millennium Hotel: Accelerating Business Towards a Sustainable Future. For local business and industry.

6pm-8pm at Suncourt Hotel: Public seminar: Geothermal and The Quadruple Bottom Line. For community.

Tuesday, July 26

10am-11.30am at Toi Ohomai, Rotorua: Decarbonising Industry. For community.

9am-3pm at various companies: Student Open Day. For schools.

3.30pm-5pm at Suncourt Hotel: Geothermal Careers Showcase. For students.

6pm-8pm at Maverick's Gastro Pub: WING Networking Happy Hour. For industry.

Wednesday, July 27

10am-11.30am at Suncourt Hotel: GNS Reflections and Projections. For industry.

10.30am-11.30am at Taupō District Library: Geothermal Toddler Time. For community.

2pm-4pm at Maverick's Conference Centre: Geothermal Industry Workforce Hui. For industry, by-invitation.

6pm-8pm at Finn's Gastro Pub: NZGA/Amplify Networking Event. For local business and industry.

Thursday, July 28

7am-8am at Baked with Love: Industry Leaders' Breakfast. For local business and industry, by-invitation.

9.30am-4pm at The Great Lake Centre: NZGA 2022 Seminar: Towards Net Zero. For industry.

6pm-11pm at The Hilton: NZGA 30th Anniversary Celebration Dinner. For industry.

Friday, July 29

10am-12pm Bus tour: Warner Construction Industry Field Trip – Contact Energy Tauhara Powerstation. For industry only.

1pm-3pm at The Storehouse: NZGA Board Reunion and Reflections Lunch. For industry, by-invitation.

July 25 to August 12

In schools: STEAM Ambassador School Programme.