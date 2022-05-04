Tech Week in Taupō has a wide range of events on offer. Photo / Supplied

Tech Week in Taupō has a wide range of events on offer. Photo / Supplied

Techweek22 is a nationwide series of events celebrating and exploring the unique characteristics of the New Zealand tech sector.

In the Taupō District, economic development agency Amplify has teamed up with local businesses and organisations to put on a wide range of events.

Amplify business growth adviser Averil Naumai says the week provides a platform for everyone to meet, share ideas and create connections "to enhance our future world".

"Growth in the tech sector is about ensuring all of New Zealand is well-positioned to reap the rewards of being a leading digital nation," she says.

"Techweek22 will provide opportunities for business, community, policymakers and stakeholders to come together to share best practices, tips and insights into what it takes to develop a thriving tech economy.

"Amplify participates in Techweek each year with its own Tech Talk Taupō event, which is always well received, and this year has a new event celebrating Women in Tech.

"We also support and promote other tech and innovation-related events from local businesses and our community partners. We have been very encouraged with the uptake and positive response to the Tech Week initiative this year.

"We have a great line-up of events as well as some excellent speakers. From robots to startups, communication to product innovation, Crypto and NFTs to augmented reality, online security to government tech initiatives and digital marketing to tech in hospitality.

"We will have something for everyone so please check out our events and support us on our journey to not only inspire our community but explore the world of tech and innovation."

Tech Week will include events focused on sustainability and technology. Photo / Supplied

Techweek22 Schedule

Monday, May 16

• Tech Talk with Judith Collins MP by Louise Upston MP at Suncourt Hotel from 9am to 10.30am.

• Keeping Safe Online with ANZ branch manager Luke Woods by Age Concern at Reap from 10am to 11am.

• STEAM Department Walkthrough by James Lamb and Kris Watson at Tauhara College from 2pm to 4pm.

Tuesday, May 17

• Tech Talk Taupō by Amplify at Taupō Yacht Club from 10am to 12.30pm (six speakers - Imche Fourie from Outset Ventures, Richard Fitzgerald from 2Gen, Jaron Burbridge from Zoom, Jonathan Miller from Callaghan Innovations, Louise Macfarlane from Easy Crypto and Anton Mitchell and Jessica Manins from Beyond).

• Tech Teams Network by Amplify at Kloud Collective from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Wednesday, May 18

• Idea to Market - Bellwether and Heed Showcase at Bellwether from 6.30pm to 8pm.

• Dos & Don'ts Of Social Media for Businesses by Nottage Brand Management at Finns from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Thursday, May 19

• Stella Awards Launch by Town Centre Taupō TBC.

Friday, May 20

• Women in Tech High Tea with a touch of food science by Amplify at The Hilton Lake Taupō from 12pm to 2pm (three speakers - Leanne Bats from Cool Points Club, Sharyn Catts from Virtual Blue and Valerie Wilton from DGLT).

• Technology for Hospitality by Treat NZ – Online from 12pm to 1pm.

Saturday, May 21

• Safeguarding Children Online and Cyber Security for Adults with John Parsons by TDC Library – online from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Please register your attendance at the various events via the Amplify website: www.taupo.biz/tech2022.