Truck roll: State Highway 2 reopens between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne

The road is expected to be closed for at least the next four hours.

State Highway 2 between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne has reopened after a truck rolled in the Waioeka Gorge.

Police said the road reopened just after 9.30pm Thursday after closing for several hours for vehicle recovery.

Meanwhile, State Highway 5 is blocked near Waipunga following a serious crash Thursday afternoon.

Police say a car and a truck collided on the state highway about 40km east of Taupō just before 12.45pm.

The driver of the car has sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

The road was blocked in both directions and was likely not to be partially open until about 3pm.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and delay their travel.