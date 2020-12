FILE

A truck driver has been taken to Taupō Hospital after crashing off the side of the road.

A police media spokeswoman said the crash on State Highway 1, near Ohakuri, was reported at 6.25am.

The northbound lane is blocked and traffic management is in place until the truck can be towed and the road cleared.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and took one patient with moderate injuries to Taupō Hospital.