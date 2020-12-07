Bay of Plenty road policing staff have mobile phone users in their sights

Bay of Plenty road policing manager Inspector Brent Crowe urges drivers to put away cellphones. Photo / File

Be warned - Bay of Plenty road policing staff have drivers using cellphones and those not wearing seatbelts in their sights as they work hard to stamp out these risky behaviours.

According to the most recent road policing data, more than 1800 drivers have been caught flouting the mobile phone ban on Rotorua roads since 2014.

This includes 187 drivers fined for the illegal practice in Rotorua roads so far this year, resulting in fines totalling $14,640.

That is only four fewer drivers and only $280 less in total fines than for the whole of 2019.

This is despite streets emptying during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year.

Another 969 drivers were pinged on Eastern Bay of Plenty roads since 2014, which includes 71 motorists this year, compared to 156 in 2019.

Another 117 drivers were caught in the Taupo area in 2020 compared to 180 last year.

The Bay of Plenty police district has an unenviable road toll with 41 deaths so far this year, and 24 of those fatal crashes happened in the Rotorua, Eastern Bay and Taupō areas.

Bay of Plenty road policing manager Inspector Brent Crowe said police were committed to keeping people safe on our roads and the numbers fined were just those caught.

"Our message to all drivers is simple – drive sober and alert, keep your eyes on the road, wear your seatbelt and drive to the conditions.

"We know there are four main behaviours which contribute to death and injury on our roads – people driving while impaired (by alcohol, drugs, or fatigue), driving while distracted – including using a cellphone, not being properly restrained, and people driving too fast for the conditions.

"Distractions like cellphones are a big contributor in crashes and near misses," he said.

Crowe said the police had been working hard across the Bay of Plenty District to target and prevent distracted driving.

"We've undertaken a number of campaigns focusing on distracted driving, along with the other behaviours which we know cause crashes. We urge drivers to put their passengers and other road users first."

Police enforcement teams are targeting mobile phone ban flouters put themselves and other road users at risk. Photo / File

Crowe said nobody wanted to share the road with a driver not paying full attention.

"When you're driving, your focus should be on the road and getting everybody in your car to the destination safely. Drive distraction-free. Put the phone away, or pull over.

"We're also committed to targeting drivers who fail to put on their seatbelts. Almost a third of people who die on our roads are unrestrained vehicle occupants."

More than 1700 people were fined for not wearing seatbelts in the district this year.

"These deaths are preventable. If they had taken the two seconds it takes to put a belt on they may still be here with their families today," Crowe said.

He said that during the busy summer period, Bay police staff would be out on the roads every day, including the district's "dedicated road policing teams".

"We want everyone on the roads to get where they are going safely. However, we can't control the actions of every driver in every car on our roads, 24/7.

"We can't be beside you in the car telling you to put your phone away or to put your seatbelt on. Road safety is something we all have to take responsibility for."

Brake New Zealand's director, Caroline Perry, was also concerned about risky driver behaviours on our roads.

"It's frustrating to see so many drivers are still putting their lives and the lives of others at risk by using a mobile phone at the wheel. Driving is a complex task, and the riskiest thing many of us do on a regular basis - it requires your full concentration.

"The evidence is clear that using a mobile phone at the wheel increases your risk of being involved in a crash. We urge all drivers to keep their phone off or on silent and out of reach while driving," Perry said.

"It's also disappointing that there are still drivers and passengers who aren't wearing seatbelts. Wearing a seatbelt is the simplest thing you can do to help reduce your risk of being killed or seriously injured if you're involved in a crash.

"Ensuring all your passengers are wearing seatbelts, and children are seated in child-appropriate car seats, could help to save their life."



Rotorua and Eastern BOP Mobile Phone Offenders:

*2020: 187, 71

2019: 191, 156

2018: 205, 246

2017: 259, 201

2016: 304, 156

2015: 348, 73

2014: 320, 66

* As at September 30.

Source: Police