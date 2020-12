FILE

A police pursuit has ended in a crash and an arrest in Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said a vehicle failed to stop for police about 12.30am, and a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle then crashed on Malfroy Rd, between Union and Herewini Sts.

The occupants were out of the vehicle, one person fled on foot and another was arrested, she said.

Area searches for the other occupant were conducted but they were not found.