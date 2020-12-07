Rotorua's Land Search and Rescue squad members put to test in Te Urewera exercise

The lost party is stretchered out of the bush. Photo / Supplied

Your chances of getting found in the bush if you get lost just got a little better.

Land Search and Rescue Rotorua volunteers have brushed up their skills and are feeling confident of finding lost parties if they are called on to help.

The team of volunteers spent the weekend taking part in the annual search and rescue exercise. This year it was held at Ruatahuna in Te Urewera and was hosted by the Manawaru Tribal Authority, with the search headquarters based at Te Kura Tangata tribal office in Ruatahuna.

The search continues along the Whakatāne River bank. Photo / Supplied

Also involved were members of the Rotorua Police Search and Rescue squad and Ruatahuna locals who were keen to take part to see what search and rescue is all about.

John Wilson, from the squad, said the scenario involved two "lost" hunters who were put into the field northwest of Ruatahuna on Saturday morning. Volunteers, police and locals were briefed on the scenarios and were put to the test to try to find them.

Computers and radio infrastructure were set up before the search teams were deployed into the bush.

"Throughout the day the teams and search management attempted to anticipate where the lost party had gone, with a view to locating and saving them," Wilson said.

By mid-afternoon, more information came to hand at the search headquarters when a volley of three shots was heard, which is the universally recognised signal of someone in distress.

Wilson said this resulted in a more focused search effort, towards the north of the search area.

"To complicate matters, during the course of the exercise, searchers encountered real hunters in the area and actual gunshots were heard."

The terrain wasn't always easy. Photo / Supplied

Wilson said a malfunction of the radio repeater late afternoon meant the squad had to climb about 450 vertical metres for the second time that day to swap out the faulty unit.

However, it was all worth it when the searchers found the "lost" party just before dark on Saturday in the riverbed of the Whakatane River, north of Ruatahuna.

The lost party is stretchered out of the bush. Photo / Supplied

As the scenario had it, one of the "hunters" had taken a tumble and suffered a broken leg. The team members had to render first aid and made themselves comfortable for a stay overnight.

Wilson said the injured "hunter" was carried out on a stretcher at first light on Sunday.

"The weekend was deemed a huge success, with the relationship between Tuhoe and Land SAR Rotorua reinforced and some good practice in search management and the practical application of searching skills tested in the field."

As the scenario had it, one of the "hunters" had taken a tumble and suffered a broken leg. Photo / Supplied

Wilson said due to the involvement of the Ruatahuna locals there was now interest in them training with Land Search and Rescue Rotorua and the potential to grow the squad.