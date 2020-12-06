Person remains critical in Intensive Care after Horohoro crash

FILE

One person remains in a critical condition after a crash in Horohoro.

Police were called to the scene of a rolled car on State Highway 30 near Apirana Rd about 10.40am yesterday.

One person with critical injuries was flown to Waikato Hospital.

A Waikato DHB spokeswoman said this morning the person remained in the Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition.

Another person had minor injuries and was treated by St John at the scene.

The section of State Highway 30 was closed but reopened at 2.30pm. Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.