Fire crews and police are responding to the incident. Photo / Supplied

Households are being evacuated after a gas main was ruptured by contractors in Tokoroa.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said three appliances were responding to the incident on Manaia St where a "significant amount of gas" was being released.

The gas main had been severed by contractors working in the area, he said.

He said crews had closed the road and households on and surrounding Manaia St were being evacuated.

Emergency services were waiting on the arrival of the gas authority, he said.

People were urged to "stay well clear" of the area.

A police spokeswoman said staff were assisting with evacuation of residents in the area and cordons were in place.

She was not able to specify how many households were being evacuated.