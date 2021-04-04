Three people sent to hospital after serious crash north of Taupō

Photo / File

A serious crash on SH5 Wairakei, north of Taupō, resulted in three people being sent to hospital.

A police media spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted to a serious, two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 between Palmer Mill Rd and Tram Rd about 12.20am this morning.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said St John received the call at 12.18am, and three ambulances and helicopters were dispatched.

She said there were three patients in total - one in serious condition airlifted to Waikato Hospital, one in a moderate condition airlifted to Waikato Hospital and one in moderate condition taken by road ambulance to Rotorua Hospital.

According to a post on the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP Facebook page, the state highway was fully open again by 6.30am.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scene.