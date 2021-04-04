Person with serious injuries taken by helicopter after crash in Taupō

Emergency services were called just before 5.40pm. Photo / File

A helicopter is transporting one person to hospital in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Taupō.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 5.38pm on the corner of Whangamata and Kinloch Rds in Kinloch.

One person is in a serious condition and will be flown by helicopter to hospital. Two other people have minor injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ are also on the scene.

Earlier, five people were injured in three-vehicle crash in Hilltop in Taupō.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Arrowsmith Ave and Napier Rd at 5pm.

A St John media spokeswoman said five people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was also on the scene.

Police have asked that drivers avoid the area.