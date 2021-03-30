Crash involving car and motorcycle in Rotorua

One person has been injured in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Lake Rd.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at the intersection of Bennetts Rd about 7am.
One person appears to have moderate injuries, she said.
A Rotorua Daily Post reporter said one ambulance and several police cars were on scene and the incident was in the middle of the lanes and traffic was still flowing.
A St John spokesman said the patient with moderate injuries was being taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance.