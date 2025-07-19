Whakarewarewa began the second half well, scoring again to give them an 11-point lead, but it was Tauranga Sports who dominated possession, repeatedly testing the host’s defence.
Tauranga Sports’ hard work eventually paid off as they scored a try with a couple of minutes left, which took the score to 29-25 after a fast, successful conversion.
The match went down to the wire. With time up on the clock, Tauranga Sports had the ball in hand in strike position and were a shoo-in for the corner when a forward pass spotted by the touch judge denied Tauranga Sports’ No 11 Kele Lasaqa the winning try.
Whakarewarewa coach Ngarimu Simpkins told the Rotorua Daily Post after the game he was proud they were able to win for their people.
He said there were several moments when Tauranga Sports tested their defence.
“We didn’t want to break because we could hear our people behind us.”
Whakarewarewa Rugby Community Sports Club president Marty Hatu said the crowd of thousands did the club proud.
“Have a look around, you can see what it means to us ... Puarenga Park has been a fortress for years and our fellas have bought into the kaupapa. To be able to win like that, that was a tough game. Tauranga being the class act they are, they just kept chucking everything at us.”
Hatu said the local side “won the small moments and played their hearts out”.
He said he hoped to see a few more Whakarewarewa players in the Bay of Plenty Steamers’ jersey this year off the back of their successful season.
Rugby fan and long-serving Rotorua Lakes councillor Trevor Maxwell was in the crowd and said it was a great win for Rotorua.
“Having the trophy over the Tauranga way for such a long, long time and now having it returned here brings back beautiful memories. Congratulations to our Whakarewarewa and Tūhourangi tribe, they played well, but what a nail-biter.”
