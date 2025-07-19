Whakarewarewa began the second half well, scoring again to give them an 11-point lead, but it was Tauranga Sports who dominated possession, repeatedly testing the host’s defence.

Tauranga Sports’ hard work eventually paid off as they scored a try with a couple of minutes left, which took the score to 29-25 after a fast, successful conversion.

The match went down to the wire. With time up on the clock, Tauranga Sports had the ball in hand in strike position and were a shoo-in for the corner when a forward pass spotted by the touch judge denied Tauranga Sports’ No 11 Kele Lasaqa the winning try.

Whakarewarewa celebrate winning the Baywide Premier Men’s Rugby title for the first time in 19 years. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Whakarewarewa coach Ngarimu Simpkins told the Rotorua Daily Post after the game he was proud they were able to win for their people.

“The boys dug deep.”

He said what gave them their edge was their grit.

“We didn’t do anything flash today but our desire to attack all day was the difference.

“That’s mana, true mana is nothing flash just working hard for everybody and that’s what this club is about, looking after each other and working hard for each other.”

He said it wasn’t only huge for the Whakarewarewa club but also the community, as the only Central Bay of Plenty side in the Baywide Premier competition.

“We are proud to wear the Whakarewarewa badge but we have done this for the whole of Rotorua.”

Whakarewarewa first five-eighths Dawson Smith said the win was “massive” for the team and the locals.

“It’s been a long 19 years. You can feel it on this field right now, you can feel the love and passion for this club ... I love my club and I love my people.”

When asked what it was that brought it home for them, Dawson said it was the crowd.

“I felt like we were playing with an extra player that whole time. Our people were out in numbers and that’s probably what got us over the line if I’m being honest.”

He said there were several moments when Tauranga Sports tested their defence.

“We didn’t want to break because we could hear our people behind us.”

Whakarewarewa Rugby Community Sports Club president Marty Hatu said the crowd of thousands did the club proud.

“Have a look around, you can see what it means to us ... Puarenga Park has been a fortress for years and our fellas have bought into the kaupapa. To be able to win like that, that was a tough game. Tauranga being the class act they are, they just kept chucking everything at us.”

Hatu said the local side “won the small moments and played their hearts out”.

He said he hoped to see a few more Whakarewarewa players in the Bay of Plenty Steamers’ jersey this year off the back of their successful season.

Rugby fan and long-serving Rotorua Lakes councillor Trevor Maxwell was in the crowd and said it was a great win for Rotorua.

“Having the trophy over the Tauranga way for such a long, long time and now having it returned here brings back beautiful memories. Congratulations to our Whakarewarewa and Tūhourangi tribe, they played well, but what a nail-biter.”

