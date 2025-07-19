Advertisement
Whakarewarewa claims Baywide rugby title after beating Tauranga Sports in nail-biter

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

In tough-fought battle the home side came out on top, with Whakarewarewa taking the win over Tauranga Sports 29 to 25.

The Red Kingdom at Rotorua’s Puarenga Park came alive today as Whakarewarewa brought home the Baywide Premier Men’s Rugby title in a nail-biting battle against Tauranga Sports.

Whakarewarewa showed from the start they wanted the trophy back in their cabinet after a 19-year dominance by Western Bay sides.

Save