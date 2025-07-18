The unbeaten Whakarewarewa women's rugby team will be without star player Jordyn Tihore for this weekend's final.
There aren’t too many excuses that would fly if you’re going to miss your team’s big rugby final. But getting the call-up to play for the Black Ferns XV is a pretty good one.
For Jordyn Tihore from Rotorua, it’s exciting and gutting at the same time.
While it’s herdream to make it as a professional rugby player, come Sunday, when sitting on a plane bound for South Africa with her Black Ferns XV teammates, her heart will be firmly with the Whakarewarewa women’s team.
The “red and blacks” are facing off in the finals of the Baywide Championship Women’s competition against Te Puna at Whakarewarewa’s home ground, Puarenga Park.
Tihore has been catching the eye of the national selectors since her performance at hooker for the Bay of Plenty Volcanix last year, and the 20-year-old always knew there was a chance she’d get the call-up for the development squad to head to South Africa this weekend.
But that didn’t stop her from sending a sneaky text message to the team’s manager after getting the news, asking what the chances would be of catching a later flight so she could make her finals match.
But, as suspected, she was told the risk of injury was too great, and sacrifices had to be made when playing at a higher level.
Tihore is from the East Coast and started her rugby career with the Matakaoa JAB teams. She then went on to play for the Tokararangi women’s team.
But her dream of making it in rugby saw her switch teams to a Whakatāne side, Poroporo, last year in the hope of becoming noticed by the Volcanix selectors.
It worked, but this year she needed to move it up a notch, so she moved to Rotorua for the opportunity to play for Whakarewarewa.
She’s working for the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union as a “rugby activist”, going into schools and coaching children, and hopes to get a Super Rugby contract next season.
Whakarewarewa assistant coach Toots Corbett said Tihore would be a big loss on Sunday.
“My biggest disappointment is I wanted everyone to see out the season together as a team. She brings so much energy and presence and is such a positive person.”
But Corbett, who coaches alongside head coach Pauli Asaeli, said she had a strong belief in the team and there was a lot of talent across the field.