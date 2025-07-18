Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua’s Jordyn Tihore to miss Whaka final for Black Ferns XV call-up

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

The unbeaten Whakarewarewa women's rugby team will be without star player Jordyn Tihore for this weekend's final.

The unbeaten Whakarewarewa women's rugby team will be without star player Jordyn Tihore for this weekend's final.

There aren’t too many excuses that would fly if you’re going to miss your team’s big rugby final. But getting the call-up to play for the Black Ferns XV is a pretty good one.

For Jordyn Tihore from Rotorua, it’s exciting and gutting at the same time.

Whakarewarewa hooker Jordyn Tihore.
Whakarewarewa hooker Jordyn Tihore.

While it’s her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save