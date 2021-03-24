People injured in head-on crash on Clayton Rd, Rotorua remain in hospital

Two people injured in a head-on crash on Clayton Rd remain in hospital.
Two people were taken to Rotorua Hospital yesterday, one in a serious condition and one moderate, after a two-vehicle crash on Clayton Rd near the intersection with Fairy Springs Rd in Rotorua.
Today, a Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said both were in a stable condition at the hospital.
Yesterday, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said firefighters had extracted a person who was trapped.
A St John media spokeswoman said two ambulances were called to the scene at 4.22pm.
One person was in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition.