By the end of October we should actually know if inflation has peaked, writes Liam Dann. Photo / NZPA

OPINION

The first series of "Inflation war - House of the Dollar" is nearing its dramatic climax and, frankly, I'd have to say it's a bit of relief. Compared with the original "GFC - Song of Meltdown", it feels like there's been a lot less action and the special effects don't seem quite as impressive. The collapse of the British pound last week was a nice twist. A bit of comic relief almost, reminding viewers that no matter how powerful a character might be, they are all at the mercy of the mighty Fed king Jerome Powell. Anyway, here we are, well down the post-stimulus narrative path and still in the dark about the final result. (Opinion, Monday)

While my income remains the same, my cost of living is increasing all the time, financially I am going backwards, and I am sure many others are going through the same experience. The 7.3 per cent inflation figure does not truly reflect my own experience — my local council rates and grocery bills have increased by more than 10 per cent over the same period. We are not getting the true pictures of what is really happening to the cost of living increases.

- Albert C

It might only be the end of series one, with inflation series two about to continue for another 12 months, because the cost of living rises show no sign of easing.

- David S

The recent huge drop in the New Zealand dollar will push inflation over 8 per cent in the final quarter.

- Dan M

There's no way that NZ will see the end of inflation any time soon. Our dollar is devaluing against all other major currencies including the embattled British pound. What effect will that have on all imported goods - including oil, upon which this Government will add more tax in January? This Government is bereft of any ideas to solve the economic mess.

- Gary W

I'm expecting the inflation figure to go up as costs are being passed on to the consumer. Many people have not lived under a serious recession or depression in NZ, the likes of which will hit us next year. They will only wake up when the proverbial hits the fan. Change of government is inevitable, but the next Government will be like a pauper, inheriting debt and difficulty. Australia calling.

- Mark I

Europe is the one to watch. Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank are both on the brink of collapse. Could be enough to turn this orderly market sell-off into a fully fledged panic crash into the next great depression.

- Andrew H



