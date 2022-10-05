Eden Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

Sports games are highly charged arenas; they are popular and emotionally stimulating, with specific ties to one's team and fellow supporters. Being so meaningful, sport increases the potency of advertising. When alcohol marketing capitalises on such emotional intensity, it not only influences brand preference, but it increases positive attitudes toward alcohol in general. Some sports teams improved their financial position after refusing to accept tobacco sponsorship. I believe alcohol is likely to be no different. (Opinion, Tuesday)



Read the full story here: Dr Tony Farrell: It's time to change alcohol's connection to sport in New Zealand



Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or rotoruadailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.



Good grief, whatever happened to personal responsibility? Stop penalising the many for the bad behaviour and lack of impulse control of a few and in general. Most people do not have self-control issues and aren't going to go out and get sloshed because whatever brand was on the sidelines at the game (which might not even exist without that sponsorship). If people are getting drunk and causing problems (drink-driving, abuse, assault etc.) then prosecute them, punish them properly and leave the rest of us alone. If parents are allowing their children (regardless of colour/ethnicity) to drink and smoke to the detriment of the children, then punish the parents severely for neglect, take the children away from the harmful environment and irresponsible parents, and again, leave the rest of us alone.

- Jonathan S

In response to Jonathan S: In full agreement with this. Punish the offenders and leave the rest of us alone.

- Erica I

Alcohol is a dangerous drug and as with all drugs needs to be tightly regulated. It costs the country billions of dollars every year to clean up the mess. The alcohol industry needs to pay for the full amount of damage it costs. I shall continue to enjoy a beer or two or a glass of wine and I'm happy to pay for my enjoyment. I remember the furore over the banning of tobacco advertising in sports. It would be the end of civilisation as we knew it — It wasn't.

- Harry M

A major concern for NZ currently is the increase in vaping, but I don't see any vape advertising in sports. Could it be that the other factors are larger contributors to the problem?

- Ian R

The arguments against are similar to those when the issue was smoking, have we not learned?

- Kathy A



- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms de plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz