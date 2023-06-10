Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscribers let off steam over vaping issues

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
Vaping is growing in popularity among young people. Photo / 123RF

Vaping is growing in popularity among young people. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

A “loophole” around the sale of vaping products has resulted in a proliferation of specialist outlets fuelling “the youth vaping epidemic in this country”, the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation says.

It comes as the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post