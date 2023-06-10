Vaping is growing in popularity among young people. Photo / 123RF

A “loophole” around the sale of vaping products has resulted in a proliferation of specialist outlets fuelling “the youth vaping epidemic in this country”, the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation says.

It comes as the Government announces new actions to reduce the number of young people vaping, including stopping new shops from setting up near marae and schools.

I was a heavy smoker for 50 years and tried everything to quit.

Finally, I tried vaping, and after four months was successful in quitting - [I have] not smoked or vaped for 10 years.

Unfortunately last year I contracted oesophageal cancer and underwent chemo, radiation and a major operation to remove oesophagi and part of my stomach.

I am now terminal and receiving chemo to extend my life a little.

I’m not after sympathy, but wouldn’t wish my prognosis and treatment on my worst enemy.

My hope is that a smoker or vaper reading this decides here and now to quit.

I don’t know if any research has been undertaken on vape and oesophageal cancer, but I have my suspicions. If in doubt-don’t risk it! - Tony G

Why did they not move to prevent any new shops opening after Dec 31, 2023 (giving time for those in progress)? - Stephen H

I was shocked when I visited the Greerton shops in Tauranga today.

Two new vape shops opening up, only one door down from an existing vape shop. Who needs three vape shops in a small shopping centre? - Heather A

The Health Minister clearly has made very little change today in her tweaking of the controls over vape sales in NZ.

This is very disappointing and shows a failure to understand the issues regarding the dangers of vaping in young NZers. Her excuse that there is not enough research on harm from vaping is cynical in my view. - Kirsty G

I have coached a school rugby team for the past three years from 13/14yr olds who are now 15/16.

A significant portion of these young men have started vaping and the difference in their performance because of this is noticeable and very sad.

This has to stop, the vapes need to become prescription-only and the shops gone. - Jason G

This is a voting issue for me. If a party vows to remove sales of vapes from dairies etc and make them pharmacy-only then they have my vote.

This is more important than left or right to me. Ash and the health minister are a disgrace. - Tom R

The answer here is not too difficult to work out.

Vaping should only be used to encourage smokers to give up cigarettes.

Therefore prescription-only, and dispensed by a pharmacy.

It’s another epidemic just waiting to come to light. Nip it in the bud now.

And the unintended consequence would be [fewer] ram raids, I am sure. - Kerry H

Watching the health minister on the recent announcement regarding vaping, it was a typical Labour pretext to be doing something but not addressing the real problem to take the hard decision to ban vaping.

Ask a school teacher how much time they spend on vaping issues and not teaching nationally. - Len H

In reply to Len H: Agree - similar to previous minister Salesi who oversaw poor legislation around vaping sales.

[They] should have been prescription-only sales from a pharmacy at no cost to a cigarette smoker.

Now [it’s] a huge industry in the making - like cigarettes. - Kirsty G

