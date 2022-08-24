The Premium Debate: Subscribers give their views on mill workers being locked out

Workers have been locked out of the Essity mill in Kawerau - a local manufacturer of toilet paper. Photo / NZME

Workers have been locked out of the Essity mill in Kawerau - a local manufacturer of toilet paper. Photo / NZME

OPINION

For two weeks, 145 workers have been locked out of their Kawerau workplace without pay.

And no end is in sight, with the company suspending a planned $15 million project as the employment impasse continues.

Read the full story: Kawerau: 145 workers at toilet paper manufacturing mill locked out for two weeks without pay

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Of course, employees are going backwards without an inflation adjustment. That's the whole point of the Reserve Bank's inflation management strategy since it is the most effective way of draining purchasing power from the economy quickly. Long-term inflation is hugely more damaging to the economy than a short, sharp wages shock, so the shorter and sharper the better. Everyone is in the same position but the union sees no reason to explain that to its members because it has no interest in the wider economy, just holding on to its local power.

- Colin J

I have seen so many businesses destroyed by Unions over the years. Is this going to be another case of the company pulling the plug and putting 145 workers on job seeker benefits because of union greed?

- David S

Before people join a union they should remember unions charge dues to pay the salaries of union leaders during a strike. And unfortunately, some unions spend union dues on six-figure salaries for leaders and fancy headquarters. Other disadvantages of union membership include less autonomy, workplace tension, and slower advancement.

- Mark Y

The business doesn't control inflation. We're already on the ropes with the tissue industry. A major manufacturer has recently closed down due to the costs of doing business in NZ

- Mark Y



If they are truly earning nearly double the median annual salary that's over $100k per annum currently, and they've been offered 3 plus 3 plus 3 and a one-off to bring year one up by 8 per cent.

Union, I'm just off to find the world's smallest violin…

- Greg M



- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or bayofplentytimes.co.nz