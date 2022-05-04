Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Ram raids: Subscribers have their say

5 minutes to read
Premium subscribers have their say on the recent spate of ram raids. Photo / File

Premium subscribers have their say on the recent spate of ram raids. Photo / File

NZ Herald


Ram raids "tripled" across the Bay of Plenty between 2019 and 2021, police say.

One local leader fears the changes needed to curb the offending won't be made until someone pays the ultimate price.

It

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.