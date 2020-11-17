The Big Bike Film Night BMX Double Feature comes to Rotorua

Hero - The Source Park. Photo / The Source Park

After a successful year showcasing the best cycling short films to audiences around the country, the Big Bike Film Night is bringing a BMX Double Feature to Rotorua bike fans.

It will be on Tuesday, December 8, 6.15pm, at the Harvest Centre Auditorium in Rotorua.

The Double Feature films Revolution Day: The chase for the Biggest Trick in Action Sports History and The Source Park showcase motivated individuals who have the devotion and resolution to push boundaries in order to follow their passion, and dreaming big.

"The context of these films may be BMX themed, but they are much more than that - they are about believing in yourself and following your passion," says Brett Cotter, the Big Bike Film Night curator.

"Side by side, these documentary films have standout values, outstanding cinematic qualities, and inspiring stories. What more could we want in these trying times?

"Doing a Double Feature in a pandemic may seem insane but hey, when have I ever done things the normal way."

Revolution Day: The chase for the Biggest Trick in Action Sports History catapulted Taupō-based BMX rider Jed Mildon into global stardom in 2015.

This film chronicles Jed Mildon and American rival James Foster's quest to become the first ever to complete a quadruple backflip on a BMX bike.

As would be expected, the nine-month project took a heavy toll on both riders' bodies and landing a fourth proved to be a bigger project than anyone involved had expected.

Brett says,"It's been five years since Jed accomplished this incredible milestone, and I'm absolutely over the moon about being able to showcase this film.

"This is a phenomenal documentary, one that needs to celebrated, and I wanted to acknowledge this achievement by showing it on the BIG screen."

The Source Park captures the motivation, the devotion, and the true passion of two brothers Marc and Richard Moore who started a BMX shop in the coastal town of Hastings, England in 2003.

Through dedication, they grow The Source into a true family business and ultimately England's largest mail-order and online BMX retailer.

Constructing quirky DIY projects over the years, they move on to face their biggest challenge - building the world's largest underground BMX and skate park.

This task is made even more complicated by the fact that the building is underneath the promenade of the Hastings seafront, in a space that dates back to the 1800s and has laid derelict for the past 18 years.

With the help of old friends, family and a hint of luck, can they pull it off?

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.bigbikefilmnight.nz or directly from the centre on the evening (subject to availability - cash only).

Key Information

- The Big Bike Film Night: BMX Double Feature

- Curated by: Brett Cotter

- Running time: 170 minutes

- Rating: Exempt but please be aware there is coarse language in both films.

- Tickets, dates, and locations: www.bigbikefilmnight.nz