Rotorua Singlespeed Society to host anniversary ride and party

Singlespeed World Championships at Whakarewarewa Forest in 2010. Photo / File

Local businesses in Rotorua are lining up to support an anniversary ride organised by the country's smallest mountain bike club.

The Rotorua Singlespeed Society is hosting a casual ride, a mobile party and an opportunity to dress up on Saturday November 21 to celebrate ten years since hosting the Singlespeed World Championships.

Over 1000 entries from 30 countries rode in the event in Rotorua in October 2010.

Paul Laing from the society said the level of backing they were receiving from local partners was heartwarming.

"Some of them have been supporters since 2008 and it's also great to welcome a few new ones on board this year."

The ride will start with coffee at one of the city's iconic tourist attractions, Te Puia from 9am to 10am.

Rotorua Singlespeed Society president Gary Sullivan said the one-lap course would be over some of the best the Rotorua Trails Trust and Rotorua Mountain Bike Club offered in the Whakarewarewa Forest including part of an awesome new loop of the forest.

The ride ends at Secret Spot Hot Tubs at the Waipa MTB car park with a sausage sizzle and a beer from Good George Brewing.

"Secret Spot has become a favourite destination since launching last year," Sullivan said.

"A combination of a tranquil location and soothing hot waters that Rotorua is world famous for."

The finale of the day will be at the Pig and Whistle Historic Pub who have partnered with the Society since 2008.

"The perfect after match location for any singlespeed event is a pub," Laing said.

"We'll have a prizegiving hosted by our long-term MC, Rawiri Bhana, with swag from Jeffson Bikes, Dancing Moose, Whakarewarewa Pest Free, ZORB, Velocity Valley, Secret Spot, Mourea Coffee and Kartline at Off Road New Zealand.

"A lot of these guys are having to be staunch because of the virus, so their generosity is especially great in 2020."

There's a minimum entry donation of ten dollars for the ride that will go to a range of charities the society has donated over sixty thousand dollars to since 2008.

"We want to welcome everyone on the day, even our misguided brethren who ride geared and ebikes," Sullivan said.

'But, they better dress up…"