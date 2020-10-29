Celebration of Diwali and biking when Diwali Night Ride lights up

Many happy riders took part in the Diwali Night Ride last year. Photo / Rotorua Bike Festival - Alick Saunders

Bikes, lights and celebration of Diwali are coming together for a family-friendly night-time bike ride.

A Diwali Night Ride is being held on Saturday, November 7, starting at the Te Rūnanga Tea House.

Georgie Griffiths, Rotorua Lakes Council Safer Journeys active modes facilitator, encourages the community to get involved because it is a fun night out for the whole whānau.

"Everyone decorates their bikes with lights which looks awesome in the dark, and kids especially find riding at night really exciting.

"It's a chance to meet new people and explore some pathways that you may not have been on before."

Georgie says Rotorua is perfect for getting around by bike.

"It's flat and compact, with a growing network of shared paths that connect our neighbourhoods to the CBD.

"You can skip the traffic, it's easy to find a bike park, and biking is good for you and the planet."

This is the second time the Diwali Ride has been held, and Georgie says they are hoping to get even more people along this year.

"Last year it was so cool to see a train of twinkling lights winding along the lakefront, and the huge smiles on the kids' faces."

She says 2020 has been a stressful year, and many people use biking as an outlet to enhance their physical and mental health.

"Thankfully, we have been able to ride for our health and wellbeing all year round, and are grateful to be able to share this with others to celebrate Diwali."

There is no need to register. Simply turn up to enjoy the fun with your decorated bike and helmet.

The Diwali Ride is an easy 3km ride from Government Gardens along the Rotorua Lakefront area.

For more bike events follow Safe and Sustainable Journeys Rotorua on Facebook or contact cycling@rotorualc.nz.

The details

- What: Diwali Night Ride

- When: Saturday, November 7, 7.15pm

- Where: Meet at Te Rūnanga Tea House

- Free