Crankworx grand finale to wrap up season in Rotorua

Mountain biking stars Casey Brown and Jill Kintner at last year's Crankworks Rotorua. Photo / Kike Abelleira

In just 12 months' time, Rotorua will be sending it straight into summer as the city becomes the finale of the Crankworx World Tour.



In response to the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, and for the first time in the event's seven-year history, the Rotorua festival will shift dates to November in 2021 to become the final destination of the tour.

The move from its usual home in the calendar was made to safeguard the event, enabling the local team to deliver the same level of enjoyment while keeping safety as the top priority.

"New Zealand's vigilance in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic has kept case numbers low and enabled life to return to near normal, including public gatherings at sporting events without restrictions," says Crankworx Rotorua event director Ariki Tibble.

"With this in mind, and a November date to work toward, we're confident we'll be able to deliver what our athletes, fans and sponsors are accustomed to, while prioritising the safety of all involved, and our local community."

The world's best mountain bike athletes will be back to battle on Mount Ngongotahā between Monday, November 1, and Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Crankworx Rotorua will be planned as a full Crankworx World Tour festival, including a stacked roster of international athletes, pro, amateur and CWNEXT race categories, Kidsworx competitions, and the Southern Hemisphere's largest bike expo within the ticketed venue for local and international fans to enjoy alongside the action.

Organisers have worked with the government and local health authorities in making the changes to the calendar and will continue to do so in the planning of Crankworx events.

To be able to bring the ultimate experience in mountain biking to life in 2021, Crankworx's number one priority is rider, staff, festival attendee, and community safety.

Tibble says alongside the support of Crankworx International, local and central government funding has enabled the event to go ahead in the format that people know and love.

"It's been heartening to get the support from local and central government, especially at a time like this when the events industry has been hit so hard. Our team is grateful that the work we do and the positive impact we know the event has on our community is being acknowledged.

"Crankworx is about leaps of faith, pushing boundaries and facing challenges head-on and that's exactly what we've been doing. We can't wait to bring the event back to Rotorua in 2021 with the potential for a few surprises to build the excitement in the meantime."

Crankworx superstars pulling the crowds in Rotorua in 2020. Photo / Kike Abelleira

All the usual fan-favourites will be back in Rotorua in 2021 and live coverage will include:

• Dual Slalom

• Pump Track

• Speed & Style

• Slopestyle

• Downhill

The Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle will mark the final event of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) season. And as the final event of the Crankworx season, Crankworx Rotorua will also be where the season's champions are crowned, including the King and Queen of Crankworx and the individual discipline championships.

In 2022, Crankworx Rotorua will shift back to its regular home in the MTB calendar, kicking off the season in March. This means back-to-back Crankworx festivals for Rotorua.

In addition to the November festival, Tibble and the local organisers in Rotorua are continuing to explore new events for the summer season that support the growth and development of the sport around the regions of New Zealand.

"Domestically, we're working on some ways to fan the flames of that trademark Crankworx excitement ahead of November. As we head toward summer, there's definitely an appetite for some action."