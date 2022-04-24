Local fibre artist Gayle Heath surrounded by her creations. Photo / Shauni James

The Arts Village Green was bustling on Saturday as hundreds of people took advantage of the sunshine to attend the market which showcased nearly 50 stalls.

Free activities and entertainment for the kids was a hit with parents while vendors told the Rotorua Daily Post it was great to be back.

The event replaced Art in the Park which was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns.

Local fibre artist Gayle Heath said it was a wonderful opportunity.

"It's been really great for me, I already did three-quarters of my target by 11am."

She said events such as Art on the Green added vibrancy to the city and gave smaller businesses a chance to sell their products.

Geyserland Guild of Woodworkers president Leith Gray said the guild had a stall whenever The Arts Village held its market.

He said the market season had been really quiet because of Covid restrictions so "it is great to be back''.

Guild members had an array of handmade crafts on display including bowls, clocks and pens.

Gray was also demonstrating his skills and knowledge.

He said events such as Art on the Green were an opportunity for the public to see what crafts people did.

Geyserland Guild of Woodworkers president Leith Gray showing wooden baby rattles being made. Photo / Shauni James

Rotorua's Julie Voss said the day had been amazing.

She was selling items such as T-shirts, baby clothes, cards and journals which featured hand-carved prints on them.

Voss had fun catching up with others and seeing people enjoying the stalls.

"Interacting with people is what I love doing, it's great fun. It's been fairly steady and there are great market vibes today."

Julie Voss was excited to interact with people at her stall. Photo / Shauni James

Kellez Mcmanus, The Arts Village director, said it had been a good atmosphere at the event.

"It's been great watching people dancing to the music, heaps of kids and families playing, and lots of people laughing and smiling."

She said it felt so good to have the event go ahead.

"All the artists needed this opportunity and we [The Arts Village] are all about opportunities.

"For some of them it's their bread and butter ... so when they have opportunities like this to sell their wares it helps them."

Mcmanus said it had also been great to see the village's cafe so busy on the day, following the impacts of Covid.