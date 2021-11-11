Four Square Edmund Road owner Clare Gallagher. Photo / Andrew Wilson

Rotorua supermarket shoppers will be able to get the vaccine with their weekly groceries over the next fortnight.

Vaccinations took place at two supermarkets on Wednesday: Pak'nSave Rotorua between 10am and 2pm, and Fresh Choice Te Ngae between 3pm and 6pm.

Countdown Fairy Springs has also offered its carpark for a vaccination clinic, which will be on site between 10am and 2pm today.On November 16, shoppers would be able to get vaccinations between 4pm and 7pm at Westend New World. On November 18, vaccinations would take place at Four Square Edmund Road between 9am and 1pm.

Four Square Edmund Road owner-operator Clare Gallagher said the opportunity to provide vaccinations on site aligned with their commitment to helping the country lift vaccination rates.

"It was a good opportunity for us to provide an opportunity to our community."

Meanwhile, Taupō Pak'nSave had vaccinators on site on October 30.

Lakes District Health Board Covid-19 co-ordinators were approached by a couple of supermarkets before Super Saturday to host vaccinations.

However, due to events already organised that day they couldn't be included, DHB Covid incident controller Gary Lees said.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to visit them now," he said.

"We're trying to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated as they go about their daily business.

"All the supermarkets have been very supportive in offering their car park space."

Emma Wooster, corporate affairs manager at Foodstuffs New Zealand, which owns the Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square chains, said their stores are locally owned and operated, meaning they could support "in the ways that suit their community best".

"Some stores have partnered with their local DHBs to set up pop-ups, others had the famous Shot-Bro bus in their carpark - and one store even set up an out-of-hours vaccination pop-up for people who work shifts," she said.

"As well as supporting our store teams to get their vax, we've also set up pop-up vaccination centres at some of our distribution centres and support centre premises, so our 'behind-the-scenes teams' have their opportunity too.

"It's all about helping to keep our teams and our communities safe and looking after each other."

Meanwhile, as of November 10, 71 per cent of people in the Lakes DHB had been fully vaccinated and a further 18,405 doses were needed until the 90 per cent mark was reached.

Earlier this week, the Rotorua Daily Post reported four suburbs in the Lakes DHB were just three weeks away from being fully vaccinated, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

In Springfield North, 81.9 per cent of eligible people have had both jabs. About 90.8 per cent in the suburb have had the first dose.

Springfield North had an estimated eligible population of 1494, according to the Ministry of Health.

Lynmore was also on track to reach the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target in three weeks. At present, 90.8 per cent of the suburb's residents have received their first jab. Almost 82 per cent of Lynmore is already fully vaccinated.

Also in the Lakes District Health Board's top suburbs for vaccination uptake were Hamurana, Springfield South and Taupō's Wharewaka.