Christmas in Covid times: Rotorua's annual Christmas Parade adapts at level 2

The 2019 Christmas Parade. Photo / NZME

Rotorua's "iconic" Christmas Parade is set to go ahead this year - with some adaptations for Covid-19 restrictions.

The festival, normally held at Government Gardens, will this year take place at Rotorua International Stadium on the evening of December 4.

Event director Alia Branson said level 2 had forced the team to "think differently" and do the "Covid shuffle".

She felt it was "pretty special" they were still able to bring the "iconic" event to life for the community.

"It has been an ever-changing scenario since day one. In the events space, we are getting used to having to do the Covid shuffle.

"We are up for the challenge, and the Rotorua community deserves to have something awesome."

As in previous years, floats, music and dance groups would all be part of the event, with a new theme planned for the decorations.

"It will be about embracing those fairy lights and the magic of a Christmas evening feel."

The annual Christmas event is run by a charitable trust, which relies on sponsorship, donations, volunteers and community support to stage the event.

Attendees were encouraged to bring warm clothes and picnic gear, enjoying the festivities from the stadium's embankments.

Rotorua Christmas Parade event director Alia Branson. Photo / NZME

People would be encouraged to scan in, practice safe distancing and stick to their family bubbles.

Branson said limited numbers would be allowed onsite to enable the 1 metre physical distancing required under level 2 restrictions. The event would also be livestreamed for those wanting to watch from home.

"We don't take for granted the safety measures we need to make sure are in place, but we are doing all we can to make sure it is still there for our community."

After nearly having to cancel last year's parade due to lack of funding, Branson was determined to make sure it went ahead again this year.

Last year organisers announced the 2020 parade would be cancelled - for the first time in its history - due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it was brought back after an anonymous supporter offered financial and practical support to the organiser, Boost Fundraising & Events.

"The community was pretty upset and gutted to see it fall off the calendar.

"We were then really lucky that we were able to secure some funding. Seeing the response from the public motivated us to make sure we do it again this year."

Branson was still keen to hear from those who wanted to enter floats or walking groups, saying there was no charge they just needed to bring "creative ideas". Applications are open on the event's website.

Rotorua's Christmas parade goes back to 1903, when the first carnival was held.

According to the Rotorua Museum website, a committee was established in 1902 and a week-long celebration was held to attract tourists, which included a parade.

That was in place for several decades with the Christmas and New Year carnival programme including racing, concerts, excursions and the parade of decorated vehicles.

It was still held in the 1930s despite the Depression.

The parade was held on New Year's Eve for the last time in 1980, the year of the Centennial celebrations.

In 1981 the parade was held on December 19 with the appearance of Santa. Since then the parade has morphed into what we now know as the Santa or Christmas parade.



Christmas Parade 2021

When: December 4

What time: Gates open 7pm, parade starts at 8pm

Where: Rotorua International Stadium

Bring: Warm clothes, picnic gear

For more information visit rotoruachristmas.co.nz