A person has died in a crash on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash near the airport and the intersection of Te Ngae Rd (SH30) and Rotokawa Rd at 12.40pm.

Police confirmed one person had died.

St John treated three patients, two of whom were in a minor condition and did not require transport, a spokeswoman said.

Te Ngae Rd (SH30) is closed in both directions. Photo / Andrew Warner

The road was closed for a time but reopened about 4.30pm, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

FINAL UPDATE 4:35PM #SH30 (Te Ngae Rd) has reopened again between Sala St and the (SH33) Tikitere intersection, following an earlier crash. ^MF https://t.co/98fvLq71L7 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 8, 2022

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the crash and two trucks responded.

Earlier, a photographer at the scene said the crash was close to the Rotorua International Airport and the road had been closed near the Eastgate Business Park.

He said traffic was built up on the highway to Hannah Rd in Hannahs Bay. A constant stream of cars was being turned around at the cordon.

Rotorua International Airport chief executive Nicole Brewer said the crash was not expected to impact any flights.

She said the flight cancellations this afternoon were weather-related.

Reports of a serious crash on #SH30 near Rotokawa Rd in Rotorua. More to come when known. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible. Updates: https://t.co/QFjwvNF3Th. ^MF pic.twitter.com/X60DIdALg0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 8, 2022

Two flights into Rotorua this afternoon, from Christchurch and Wellington, have been cancelled as well as two flights out of the city to the same locations.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advised drivers to expect delays and avoid the area.

The detour is via State Highway 33 to Hamurana Rd, to State Highway 36, to State Highway 5 then on to State Highway 30A.

More to come.