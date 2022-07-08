A tow truck at the scene of the crash on State Highway 5 this afternoon. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emergency services and police attended a six-vehicle crash on State High 5 at Ngongotaha this afternoon, resulting in moderate injuries to two people and minor injuries to another.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on SH5, just before the Ngongotaha Rd roundabout at 3.12 pm today.

She said the southbound lane was blocked for some time but there were no reports of serious injury at this stage.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulance crews attended the crash and treated two persons at the scene with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries.

One person with moderate injuries and the patient with minor injuries were both taken to Rotorua Hospital, she said.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman earlier said fire crews attended the crash and assisted with traffic management until the crash scene could be cleared.