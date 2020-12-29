Te Arawa kaumātua Eru George dies

Te Arawa kaumātua Eru George has died. Photo / Supplied

Te Arawa kaumātua Eru George has died.

George died at his home on Tapsell Rd, surrounded by whānau, about 11am on Monday.

Whānau spokesman Willie Te Aho said George was a man who "walked his talk" when it came to being a good Christian and upholding his Māori values.

"That augured well in terms of the work he did in the community," Te Aho said.

"Not only in terms of the work he did with his marae, his hapū, his iwi but also the wider community as well. He'll be sadly missed because of that aroha and manaakitanga.

"He was a staunch member of the church, he was Anglican by faith but supportive of all denominations and practised his Christian values in everything that he did.

"We had the honourable Te Uruora Flavell on the marae here this afternoon who said he was a real rangatira (Māori leader) and that times of challenge he would always ask to meet in person."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said Eru was a huge loss to his iwi and to our community.

"Eru was a very special man – a good man, a beloved kaumātua and a real leader who was full of wisdom and sound advice."

Chadwick said her earliest memories of George were when he was involved in the Māori health team at the Rotorua Hospital, shaping Māori health services and bicultural awareness.

"He was also influential in some formative years of Labour policy development, has been very involved in iwi developments in use of geothermal energy, and was very influential regarding governance on trusts, both locally and nationally."

In a post on Facebook, the Lakes District Health Board farewelled George.

"Lakes DHB mourns passing of Pou Herenga Eru George," it said.

"Lakes DHB chief executive Nick Saville-Wood says he received the news of Eru's passing with a very heavy heart.

"He says Eru's role as the cultural leader and advisor was highly respected and much appreciated by everyone at the DHB, and his cultural guidance was invaluable."

George will be farewelled at Mokai Marae on Wednesday.

He will have his last service at Kearoa Marae in the morning before being taken to Mokai where he will be taken onto the marae at 10am with a funeral service beginning at 11am.

After the service, George will be taken to Waiwharangi Māori Cemetery in Mokai where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved late wife Ngaire George.

George was the chairman of Te Pumautanga O Te Arawa Trust, a post-settlement governance entity for 11 Te Arawa iwi and hapū.

Eru was originally on the Kaihautu Executive Council (KEC) which commenced negotiations with the Crown, and led the KEC from the signing of the Agreement in Principle in 2004 through four years of negotiation to signing the Deed of Settlement, which settled the historical Treaty of Waitangi grievances of its 11 affiliates, iwi and hapū in 2008.

George and Rawiri Te Whare have led Te Pumautanga O Te Arawa to a new level of governance, democracy and post-settlement governance for the 11 iwi and hapū that are affiliated to Te Pumautanga O Te Arawa, as well as chairing Te Pumautanga O Te Arawa.

George was a director on Te Arawa Group Holdings Ltd and CNI Iwi Holdings Ltd. He was chairman of Te Runanga O Ngati Kea Ngati Tuara Iwi Trust. Eru was also employed as Pou Herenga at Lakes District Health Board.