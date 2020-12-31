Rotorua's 2021 New Year wishes: Housing, a swift Covid-19 recovery and 'unicorns everywhere' among top hopes

From left, top: Steve Chadwick, Sandra Kai Fong, Todd McClay, Danielle Marks. From left, bottom: Kylie Overbye, Bryce Heard, Sir Toby Curtis, Tāmati Coffey.

Housing, a strong economic recovery and the disestablishment of Oranga Tamariki are among the wishes of Rotorua's leaders for 2021. Local Democracy reporter Felix Desmarais spoke to the district's leaders to find out their New Year wish list.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick

In 2021 I want to see a collaborative and collective emphasis on housing, community safety, community leadership and wellbeing – key topics elected members are discussing as we work towards the council's next long-term plan.

More than just houses, we need to ensure we create communities that are connected, safe and supported, with services, infrastructure and facilities people need to thrive and be resilient. That's the crux of our housing and thriving communities plan, being delivered in partnership with Te Arawa and Central Government's agencies.



Community wellbeing is vital so I'm also looking forward to progress on the Covid vaccine.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Lakes councillor Sandra Kai Fong

Best wishes everyone for a safe prosperous 2021. My 2021 wish list for Rotorua:

1. Keeping New Zealand Covid-free and, eventually, beating the virus.

2. Letting the rest of the world back in and a chance for us to spread our wings again.

3. Continued revival and renewal of our local economy so we can thrive and not just survive.

4. Tackle the infrastructure and other handbrakes to get land subdivided and the sound of hammers in the suburbs urgently - getting houses built to deal with the relentless and entrenched housing shortage.

Rotorua Lakes councillor Sandra Kai Fong. Photo / File

Te Tatau o Te Arawa rangatahi representative Danielle Marks

I hope for a space in the world where our rangatahi can heal and grow through the māmae that has been 2020 - whether that is through learning our reo, art, kaupapa, kai or anything else that they put their mind to.

I am looking forward to seeing more land return to mana whenua, the disestablishment of Oranga Tamariki, the protection of Māori data, and kai sovereignty: all important kaupapa for te ao Māori.

Most of all, I hope we have learnt how life can change so quickly and that we deserve to be gentle on ourselves and protect our mauri.

Te Tatau o te Arawa rangatahi representative Danielle Marks. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye

My aspiration is that those living in poverty will experience real, tangible change this year so they can live lives filled with potential.

I am hopeful that Rotorua is able to gain greater traction in implementing long-term solutions to local challenges like housing and mental health support, which will enable whānau to settle and feel secure about future opportunities and to get back on track with their lives and begin to thrive once again.

'But God will never forget the needy; the hope of the afflicted will never perish," Psalm 9:18

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye Photo / File

Te Arawa Lakes Trust chairman Sir Toby Curtis

I hope that more people feel they are just as much kaitiaki (guardians) of the lakes as Te Arawa. Although Te Arawa owns the lakes, people should feel the same relationship with the lakes to access, enjoy and care for them as Te Arawa does. We want to rely on each other to look after the lakes for their care and future.

Together, we also need to address some major concerns such as housing and the homeless, with everyone involved to seek solutions. We want to be a caring society.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust chairman Sir Toby Curtis. Photo / File

Labour MP based in Waiariki Tāmati Coffey

I wish that those of our community who are living in motels and emergency accommodation with their kids get a break in 2021.

I wish that 2021 will be the year that many families get their mana back and get into homes of their own and away from motels.

The Government is building state housing like we've not seen in a long time in Rotorua and providing opportunities for iwi to be part of the solution too, as well as creating rent-to-own options for those able to get into home ownership. That's my wish.

Labour list MP based in Waiariki Tāmati Coffey. Photo / File

Rotorua MP Todd McClay

2020 was an unprecedented year. One not seen before and one we don't need to see again.



Rotorua can be proud of getting through tough times but, for many, the hard work is still ahead. In 2021 promises must be delivered on.



The Government must stop dumping the homeless in Rotorua. Fenton St has changed with crime escalating faster than almost anywhere, for many our CBD feels less safe and the residents of Glenholme feel abandoned. This needs to stop.



The Government must move people back where they've come from and build the houses they promised us three years ago.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay. Photo / File

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard

I would like to see a genuine Central Government housing policy, delivering thousands of lower end, state-owned rental houses, especially for the homeless. The time for "announcing" large sums of taxpayers' money into partly formed ideas has passed.

Many tourist motels are now a haven for homeless from both local and non-local sources. This has arisen partly from Covid-19, but from the Government's decisions.

I want to see a public/private partnership set up to redress this problem, starting in Rotorua with a job creation programme built around the project itself and including a crackdown on drug-dealing and crime.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / File

* Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi was also approached for comment for this article.

Kids' hopes for 2021

Local Democracy reporter Felix Desmarais and photographer Andrew Warner visited the lakefront playground to hear what some of our youngest voices hoped for 2021.

Shaumya Rana, 11

I hope that everything goes better, with no more Covid-19 and no more families having to lose their loved ones.

Shaumya Rana, 11. Photo / Andrew Warner

Avantika Rana, 8

I'm happy. I hope everyone has a good year.

Avantika Rana, 8. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tyler Kho, 7

I hope Covid-19 is over so we can travel overseas again. I'm happy with life. I like school.

Tyler Kho, 7. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tasha Kho, 4

I want lots of unicorns everywhere.

Tasha Kho, 4. Photo / Andrew Warner

Keane Capaccio-Witchell, 9

I want people to get jetpacks and I want an Iron Man suit and to have a superpower.

Keane Capaccio-Witchell, 9. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rueben Capaccio-Witchell, 6

I want school to never come back again and I want an Iron Man suit too.