Rotorua is set to bask in warmer weather in next few days

Kapiti's Jackie and Dan Monastra enjoying holiday time at Blue Lake TOP 10 Holiday Park. Photo / Andrew Warner

Warmer weather is on its way for the Rotorua district as the clock ticks down to New Year's Day.

New Year's Eve in the region is promising to be a good spot to ring in the new year with a cloudy morning but a mainly fine day, with a high of 22C and a low of 12C with light winds.

The week has started on a good note with Rotorua expecting a 20C high today dropping to 9C overnight, then the temperature gauge jumps to 23C on Wednesday with light winds and 11C overnight.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the chilly overnight temperatures were expected to ease in coming days as the biting southerly crossed the lower North Island.

James said fine spells were forecast in Rotorua on New Year's Day along with a few showers and northerly winds developing but the high remained at 22C and 12C overnight.

January 2 was expected to be a partly cloudy day, with a few showers but not much rain and a 21C high would continue on January 3, with a bit of wind, he said.

James said average temperatures across the Bay of Plenty region including Rotorua would be "pretty bang on" in the coming few days for this time of year.

He urged people to ensure they slapped on plenty of sunscreen and wore a hat to protect themselves from the strong UV rays.

Rotorua holidaymakers Kapiti's Jackie and Dan Monastram arrived at the Blue Lake TOP 10 Holiday Park on Sunday afternoon.

Jackie said they had to hustle to get the tents up as it had just started raining.

"We knew the storm was coming through and hustled to the pub where we sat out the worst of it. Luckily none of us had any leaks, but it was really cold overnight."

She said this was their first time camping at Blue Lake TOP 10 Holiday Park, and they are staying there for seven days.

"It's looking okay until the 1st, so we are hoping that the long-term forecast isn't right. But we are pretty well set up, you know the weather in New Zealand is really changeable.

"We just don't want to be packing up in rain."

After their holiday in Rotorua, they will be moving on to camping in Ōhope.