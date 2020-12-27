'Unplanned outage': Power restored after outage affected 874 Rotorua homes

Power is out in eastern Rotorua. Photo / File

Power appears to have been restored to 874 Rotorua homes affected by an outage this afternoon.

Unison stated on its website the outage happened at 5.44pm but what caused the power cut remains unknown, for now. However, power came back on at 6pm.

The outage affected properties in eastern Rotorua suburbs Owhata, Holdens Bay and Lynmore.

Unison said the situation was an "unplanned outage" that was currently under investigation.

Unison said it aimed to have an update on the outage in 30 minutes.

Police confirmed there have been no reports of a crash in the area.