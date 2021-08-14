Te Āhuru Mōwai - Rotorua School for Young Parents celebrates with reunion

(From left) Student from 2001 Dawn Williams, founding teacher-in-charge Barbara Stewart, and student from 2005 Andrea Fenton are the reunion committee. Photo / Supplied

A local school is putting a call out to all those who have attended in the past, inviting them to join in celebrating a special milestone.

Te Āhuru Mōwai - Rotorua School for Young Parents is excited to be celebrating its 20 year anniversary with a reunion.

The school began in 2001, and the reunion will be held later this year from November 26-28, with the main reunion event on November 27 at Heritage Farm.

Founding teacher-in-charge Barbara Stewart says on Friday, November 26, there will be a walk through the school in its new location at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, along with finger food.

The school was originally located on the site of Sunset Junior High.

On Saturday, November 27, the main reunion will be open to past students, their partners and adult children, and teachers and childcare staff who have been involved with the school.

The event will be fully catered, and will include a band, a photographer and have a $30 entry fee.

On the Sunday, the school and organising committee will pay for reunion attendees' entry to the Rotorua Aquatic Centre, where a picnic will be held from 11am.

Barbara says this is a chance for younger children to come and be a part of the celebrations.

"It will be one big get-together of everyone and their families."

Current students are fundraising to help make the reunion a success, such as holding raffles, Barbara says.

She was teacher-in-charge from the school's beginning until 2013, and shared leadership in 2015.

Barbara says it is amazing to have the school now celebrating 20 years.

"Most of the girls that have gone through the school have done very well. We've got girls who are now nurses and teachers, and we all keep in touch through social media."

She says this reunion is an opportunity for everyone associated with the school to reconnect.

"A lot are still in town, though some have moved away from Rotorua.

"We've got a small committee and they've been very proactive. There are delegating out to the current students who are keen for it to happen."

For more information and to register interest/attendance, go to the Te Āhuru Mōwai Rotorua School for Young Parents Facebook page.

If you know of someone who has been part of the school, feel free to share the reunion information.