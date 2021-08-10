Rotorua runner Hannah Gapes' great form continues

Hannah Gapes celebrates another win. Photo / Michael Dawson

Rotorua teenager Hannah Gapes has again proven her dominance in middle distance running with an impressive win at the New Zealand Cross Country Championships in Dunedin.

The 17-year-old Lake City Athletic Club member and John Paul College student claimed gold from a strong field in the Junior Women's 6km race, finishing 56 seconds ahead of second place at the weekend.

"This was the last cross-country race of the winter season and I wanted to end on a high," Gapes said.

Rotorua's Hannah Gapes on her way to winning the Junior Women's 6km race at the New Zealand Cross Country Championships in Dunedin. Photo / Michael Dawson

"The Chisholm Links course is a pretty tough course with lots of undulation and some short steep climbs to it, so it was a real test for us all."

"I had a plan in my head how I was going to run the race and went out in the front. I felt comfortable."

Hannah has been progressing her form over the past four years under the expertise of Rotorua coach Jason Cameron from Victory Coaching, who has emphasised a developmental approach to Hannah's running.

"It's been great to see Hannah developing her talent," Cameron said.

"It's been important for her to have balance in her life and she is continuing to grow her knowledge and confidence.

"Rotorua is a fantastic environment for aspiring middle and long distance runners and that has been a real catalyst for her success. We are probably the best place in NZ to develop runners. If we had an all-track weather track we'd be a truly world-class destination."

This result is the conclusion of the cross-country season, in which Hannah took gold in the National Secondary Schools Championships held in Hawera and broke the record at the North Island Championships in Taupō.

"Everything went to plan leading up to this race and all the hard work and training has paid off," Gapes said.

"I want to especially thank my coach Jason Cameron.

"I found myself at the front of the race right from the beginning, and after around 1.5km I had created a large lead which gained each 2km lap.

"I couldn't have asked for a better season, and hope to continue to improve my track personal bests and continue the streak through the summer."

The win secures Hannah a position at the 2022 World Athletics Cross Country Junior Women's Championship in Bathurst which is a development opportunity for New Zealand athletes to represent New Zealand.

"My dreams and aspirations have been to one day represent New Zealand on the international stage in middle distance running and I am really excited that this may be realised next year."