More than 700 Rotorua tamariki set to learn new skills

Stars Teina Facilitators visited Rotorua Intermediate School to tell staff and students what the programme is about. Photo / Supplied

This term more than 700 tamariki at Rotorua Intermediate will have access to Stars Teina, a programme designed to help students make a successful transition into intermediate and secondary school.

It is the follow-on to Kiwi Can, a Graeme Dingle Foundation programme delivered in primary schools throughout Aotearoa.

Rotorua Intermediate principal Garry de Thierry is passionate about the potential impact for the school and the community.

"The move from primary to intermediate then onto high school is significant for our rangatahi," he said.

"You're changing environments, social groups, teachers – combine that with physical and emotional development - it's a time that can have a huge impact on a young person.

"We're excited to offer a programme that builds community and helps facilitate our 700 tamariki through that change."

Stars Teina works to strengthen the sense of community within a school and brings younger and older students together with a buddy system. It builds student confidence and life-skills that can be transferred to their school and community.

Dana (left), of Claymark, Graeme Dingle Foundation's Nicola Smallwood, Claymark's Bruce Barclay and Cori Maroroa with Rotorua Intermediate principal Garry de Thierry. Photo / Supplied

Programme coordinator Cori Maroroa is responsible for launching Stars Teina in Rotorua.

"I had Kiwi Can when I was at school so I understand the benefits of a programme like this," she said.

"It is a fun, interactive way to learn and I can certainly see the impact it has had on my life.

"Every student gets a lesson every week of the school term – it is about that continuous positive reinforcement."

Stars Teina is being supported by local business Claymark.

General manager of sales and marketing Bruce Barclay recently attended a lesson.

"It was great – we wanted to support ideas that have a long-lasting impact for the community our business operates in. You could certainly see how Stars Teina will do that. We even took one of the activities away to use with our own staff."

The programme will run for at least the next three years. Graeme Dingle Foundation regularly receives requests to start their programmes in schools across Rotorua but as a charitable organisation, it is heavily dependent on funding.

"We would love to run our programmes in more schools and reach more tamariki," Maroroa said.

"We're always looking for further supporters who want to have an impact on the next generation."