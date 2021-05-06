Graeme Dingle Foundation and Claymark invest in the rangatahi of Bay of Plenty

The Graeme Dingle Foundation has partnered with Claymark to reach more tamariki in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

The Graeme Dingle Foundation has partnered with Claymark, New Zealand's leading premium radiata pine exporter, to support local students.

Claymark will provide programme support for up to 800 local students within the Bay of Plenty.

With a 25-year history and an unwavering commitment to the future of Aotearoa, the Graeme Dingle Foundation delivers well-researched programmes to more than 4300 young people across the Bay of Plenty, teaching them the soft skills needed to be successful in the workplaces and communities of the future.

The foundation's Rotorua manager, Nicola Smallwood, said she was excited at the opportunity to expand Kiwi Can – a values and life skills programme designed for primary and intermediate school students.

"We've been delivering Kiwi Can in Rotorua since 2018 and have already seen some great outcomes for our tamariki," she said.

"Students are learning values like taikaha/resilience and manaakitanga/respect and this is having a positive impact on their attitudes, behaviours and engagement. We're delighted to partner with Claymark and reach more tamariki in Rotorua.

"We have a high level of social deprivation in Rotorua. This programme is one way

to help change that statistic. There is also a significant long-term benefit. Every dollar invested in the Graeme Dingle Foundation programmes gives an average $7.80 return to Aotearoa."

With proven results it's no surprise the foundation's programmes are in demand, she said.

"We've had several schools ask for Kiwi Can already but it is dependent on funding. To have the opportunity to almost double our reach is incredible."

Claymark executive director Paul Pedersen said: "Claymark recognise the great importance of supporting our community long term.

"Our investment in rangatahi comes with a genuine desire to consistently invest in the future of this region. Young people really are the future, and Claymark are excited to see their successes and hope that they can feel empowered to succeed and give back to our beautiful Bay of Plenty.

"We know the impact the foundation's programmes have, not just for the students, but for the entire community."