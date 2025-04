Two Bay of Plenty Lotto players have won $16,252 with second division. Photo / Michael Bradley

A Tauranga and Rotorua Lotto player have each won $16,252 with Lotto second division in last night’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Greerton Lotto in Tauranga and New World Westend in Rotorua.

They were two of 23 Lotto players nationally to win second division.

Anyone who bought their ticket from these stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.