Taupō's Starlight Cinema Fireworks & Laser Extravaganza returns for 2020

Starlight Cinema Fireworks & Laser Extravaganza 2020, Owen Delaney Park on Friday from 5.30pm. Photo / Starlight Cinema Centre

Talked about for weeks after and looked forward to all year, it's the annual Starlight Cinema Fireworks & Laser Extravaganza.

Early Friday evening, children and lovers of fireworks and laser beams will be at Owen Delany Park for all the excitement that comes with a big outdoor show and a large crowd.

Enjoy a food truck dinner, bouncy castles and the chance to meet movie characters Elsa or Anna from Frozen, Beauty or the Beast from Beauty and the Beast or Spiderman.

The action/adventure/comedy movie Sonic the Hedgehog starts at 7pm followed by a world-class fireworks display and laser show when it gets dark.

In a nod towards Covid-19 precautions, Starlight Cinema Centre owner and show organiser Peter Smith said hand sanitiser and face masks will be on hand for the public to use if they wish. Peter says there will be more food stalls to reduce the queue lengths and help spread out the crowd a bit more.

Highly excited about the content of this year's show, Peter says the fireworks and laser display will be as good as last year.

New sponsors Lake Taupō Rotary will be manning the gates from 5.30pm when they open, and fireworks co-ordinator Clive MacDonald said all money taken at the gate will be returned to community projects.

Under-2s have free entry, and It costs $25 for a family of four plus $5 for an extra child, or $10 per person. Purchase tickets at the gate on the night and bring cash to avoid queues, however many vendors will have eftpos. This is a family event and Peter asks people to not bring alcohol to the event.

If the weather is bad the show will be postponed to the next day, Saturday. Keep an eye on Facebook page @StarlightCinemaFireworks&LaserExtravaganza.