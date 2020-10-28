Local man says new Taupō to Tūrangi speed limits being ignored

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has implemented new, lower speed limits along parts of State Highway 1 from Taupō Airport to Motuoapa. Photo / File

Locals have adapted to speed limit changes between Taupō & Tūrangi but it seems those from out of town have not.

Graham Slee got in touch with the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender to report there are 10 fewer signs about the reduced speeds when travelling in a northerly direction compared to when travelling south to Tūrangi.

Graham commutes daily between Tūrangi and Taupō and says when travelling north to Taupō he slows down at the new reduced speed areas, only to then have frustrated drivers sitting on his bumper.

"They are oblivious to the new restrictions and think I am being a slow driver. This is causing frustration and leads to risky overtaking. When you have a tanker on your bumper trying to overtake it is not funny and you know they have not seen a sign for the new limits because they're blasting the horn as they try to get past," said Graham.

Graham Slee travels daily between Taupō and Tūrangi and is concerned about the lack of speed limit signage when travelling north. Photo / Supplied

He reports when driving north there is no indication of the new speed limits in between settlements where the new limits are in force. However, there is signage at either end of Turangi, Tauranga-Taupō, Waitetoko, and Bulli Point.

"But there are 10 new signs when driving south!"

Graham says it is his assessment that northbound drivers are becoming frustrated because they are unaware of the new speed limit changes. He sincerely hopes Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has plans to put more signs up.

Waka Kotahi Waikato transport system manager Cara Lauder told the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender they are aware of the issue and are reviewing the number and location of the repeater speed limit signs for the new speed limits between Taupō and Tūrangi. She said the review is expected to be completed shortly.

"If and where a need for additional signage is identified, these will be installed as soon as the new signs are available."

In the meantime, she asks that drivers pay careful attention to the speed signs that are in place along the route and stick to the speed limits to ensure the safety of themselves and other road users.