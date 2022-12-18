St Johns Wood resident Aroha with some of her brightly painted rocks.

Anyone seeing brightly coloured rocks around the Taupō and Tūrangi area in recent months might think they had indulged in one too many festive drinks.

However, it’s more likely to be the work of the residents of St Johns Wood in Taupō, looking to spread a little cheer this holiday period and beyond.

It’s all part of the ongoing activities programme at the aged care and retirement living development, which includes movie viewings, fitness classes, day trips by bus and even visits from four-legged friends.

To get residents’ creativity flowing, volunteer Carla McKenna had been working with them on painting rocks with weather-resistant materials.

They had been at it for about four months, said St Johns Wood activities co-ordinator Lisa Gullery, and were as eager as ever to share their creations.

The rock painting sessions usually have a central theme, from animals to Christmas, with residents able to paint drawn-on designs, or have a go at making their own.

“They love it,” said Gullery. “It’s up there with being one of their favourite things to do”.

The idea was that it was all about the experience and getting hands on with trying new things.

“They don’t have to be perfect”.

When the rocks are painted and ready, St John’s Wood staff assist the residents in placing the rocks out and about in the Taupō area on their usual jaunts around town.

The special rocks have been scattered as far afield as Kinloch and Hātepe, with some even making it over to Australia with Gullery’s family.

The intention is for the rocks to be found, and for a little bit of joy to be spread. Some finders even chose to share their discoveries on social media.