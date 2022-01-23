A very dry Taupō lakefront. Photo / Vivienne Hutchison

January continues to be hot and dry. Photo / Supplied

January Weather

Daytime temperatures for January were yet again above the monthly average last week, with the hottest day of summer so far of 30.8C being recorded on January 18.

This was the second time this month that a temperature exceeding 30C had been recorded as 30.5C was read on January 3.

In January 2021 and January 2020, just one day exceeded 30C while January 2019 holds the record with three days in excess of that figure.

Nighttime minimum temperatures finished the week at about average, as did the daily overall temperature.

Once again the biggest concern was the lack of measurable amounts of rainfall. While rain did fall on two consecutive days the amount each day totalled 0.5mm meaning the monthly total stands at 1mm over 22 days and the total rainfall since December 16 is a mere 7mm over 37 days. That is a lack of significant rain over more than five weeks.

Signs in the sky on Sunday were beginning to appear that some rain is on the way this week. Increasing high cloud from the north is an indication that a system is developing north of the country and should move south to bring areas of rain to much of the North Island during the week.

A falling of barometric pressure also adds to confirm this. So, this week some rain relief, but conditions still warm and even possibly humid.