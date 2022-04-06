A stiff breeze and stiff competition on day two of the secondary school's regional sailing regatta hosted by Lake Taupō Yacht Club.

Lake Taupō Yacht Club was host to the 2022 Central North Island Team Sailing Regional Championship held from March 27 to 29.

The event attracted secondary schools from New Plymouth, Napier, Tauranga, Cambridge, Te Awamutu, plus two local teams, one from Tauhara College and a combined Taupō-nui-a-Tia College/Tauhara College team.

Altogether there were 91 sailors and 13 teams competing in 108 races over the three days with 40-plus volunteers.

The first day of racing cut the competing teams into two camps, with Tauhara College in the Gold Fleet event and the combined Taupō-nui-a-Tia College/Tauhara College team racing in the Silver Fleet event.

Results

Gold Fleet

1st: Napier Boys', 2nd: Tauranga Boys', 3rd: New Plymouth Boys' Amber, 4th Tauhara College.

Silver Fleet

1st: Katikati/Mount Maunganui Colleges, 2nd: Cambridge combined, 3rd: Taupō-nui-a-Tia College/Tauhara College combined, 4th Ōtūmoetai College.

