Taupō RSA loses its Bofors anti-aircraft artillery gun before being demolished in 2019.

Many former military service people are not aware of what they are entitled to, says a Taupō support manager for RSA.

Taupō RSA district support manager Tricia Hague wants former service personnel to know that support is available to them.

An upcoming support clinic aims to inform ex-service members about resources that may be able to assist them in their day-to-day lives.

Hague said veterans with any service are likely to be eligible for some kind of assistance, even if they have never connected with the RSA before.

“Whether involved in compulsory military training or active service, all veterans are important to the RSA’s Support Services team, even if they are not an RSA member.”

On Saturday, December 3, veterans and their families have been invited to drop in at any time between 10am and 4pm at the clinic at Rotary House, 12 Story Place. Appointments are not needed.

“Many ex-serving personnel do not know their rights and where to get help.”

She said these events, held by RSAs around the country, aimed to ensure people were getting the support that they deserve.

With the help of an assigned case manager, support can often be personalised to the individual or family’s requirements, said Taupō RSA committee member Phil Constable.

He said the event was informal and low pressure and is “just a chat”.

“Everything is partitioned off so it’s all in privacy. Nothing is repeated outside the RSA or to anyone else”.

Help could take many forms, from podiatry services to window washing.

“It might be big support, it might be small support, it might be anything in between.”

Taupō RSA has had a lower profile in the town in recent years. The association’s building in Horomātangi St was demolished in 2019, after issues with low membership and income. The organisation had no plans for a new base.

Events like the support clinic helped to remind everyone the RSA is still active in the town, says Phil, and continues to advocate for former service members.

He said there was a lack of awareness about what help is available, and who might be entitled to it. He gave the example of personnel who undertook compulsory military training, which was a requirement for New Zealand men until 1972, who might feel they do not have enough service.

“Anyone who’s done a day in the military may be entitled to something.”