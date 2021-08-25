Taupō Police: all your lockdown rule questions answered

Police have been running pandemic checkpoints during the level 4 lockdown. Photo / Dean Purcell NZ Herald

Kia ora koutou katoa. I've been asked a few questions about policing in Taupō over lockdown and what is and isn't okay. So here are my answers on what we've been doing and what we expect from our community, to keep us all safe.

Q. What's compliance with lockdown level 4 been like?

A. Taupō and Tūrangi Police have completed 56 pandemic checkpoints under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020, with over 1000 vehicles stopped and legitimacy of travel checked. Thankfully we are finding that the majority of people are complying with the rules for essential personal movement only. Some breaches that we are seeing are people heading off to visit a friend, people driving between towns, one of our checkpoints managed to stop two vehicles from Rotorua coming into Taupō to go grocery shopping, and unfortunately people just driving around being nosey. Lockdown is so that we can all remain healthy and Covid stays at bay. Keeping our bubbles and following these lockdown rules help all of us stay well.

Q. Have Taupō Police made any arrests or issued any warnings and if so, what for?

A. Our desire is to engage, educate and encourage people around the level 4 rules, however we do have enforcement as an option for people who are being selfish. Thankfully Taupō and Tūrangi Police have not made any arrests, yet. However warnings and $300 infringement notices have been issued and for those who have received a warning or infringement notice, there is no second chance, they are liable to be arrested if found breaking the Health Law.

Q. What's the family harm situation been like?

A. Locally police have not seen a rise or fall in family harm however not all family harm situations are reported to police. Family Harm Sergeant Bill Asher said in the last lockdown, "Don't argue with each other, just agree to disagree and go for a walk, by yourself if need be". Being cooped up at home will test all of us at times. Please look after each other, get some exercise if need be and if you need some help reach out and ask for it.

Senior Sergeant Phil Edwards, Taupō Police. Photo / Supplied

Q. Have police been called out to local shops and supermarkets for people refusing to wear face masks?

A. Taupō and Tūrangi Police have been called to some local shops to assist with store managers keeping their customers safe and healthy. There has been an occasion that I know of where we have had to help the manager at Pak'nSave with a person who refused to wear a mask. This individual decided they did not want to wear a mask and removed to shop elsewhere. Section 19 and 20 of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 places the onus on essential businesses open at level 4 to keep people safe by having systems and process in place for physical distancing. If the premises ask you to wear a face mask before entering their store, you have two options, comply or shop elsewhere. Taupō and Tūrangi Police will continue to support our essential businesses to operate safely and we will not tolerate any selfish behaviour directed at the people working in these places.



Q. Are there more vehicles out on the road than during the last lockdown?

Everyone has been telling us that there are more vehicles our on the road than during last lockdown, and police are seeing that also. We will continue to engage, educate and encourage people around the rules. Stay off the roads unless your travel is for legitimate essential travel, these are highlighted online at covid19.govt.nz/travel/domestic-travel/permitted-travel-at-alert-level-4.

Q. How far is too far when it comes to exercise?

Section 16(e) of Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 makes allowance for you and I to leave our homes or place of residence for exercise or other recreation. There is however a kicker under Section 16(e)(iv) in that as long as that activity you and I do, does not expose you or I to danger or the need of search and rescue services. One of our rescue partners made the following observation while rescuing someone who got themselves injured mountain biking at Craters: "if you hurt yourself while out exercising, and if you cannot get yourself home, you have gone too far". I would suggest that mountain biking at Craters is an exercise activity we should be avoiding in level 4. The reason for these restrictions are to free up our hospitals and emergency departments for those that have Covid-19 and require immediate medical attention. Exercise, absolutely, but keep in mind other people and their wellbeing before you decide what type of exercise you do.

Keep safe.

Ngā mihi, Phil Edwards.