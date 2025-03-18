A member of the public has helped police find a man accused of stealing highly sought after Pokémon cards.
Police were called to a Tuwharetoa St store in Taupō after a reported break-in about 9.50pm on Tuesday.
The offender smashed a glass panel to gain entry and placed Pokémon trading cards, worth more than $2200, into bags, a police statement said today.
An eyewitness called police while taking video of a suspect walking away. Police tracked a man to a nearby bar, where he was arrested and the cards recovered.