The Taupō & Tūrangi Herald asked readers to share fond memories of their mothers. Photo / Getty Images

In the lead up to Mother's Day, we asked you, our readers, to tell us what makes your mum special, and you delivered.

Today, we announce our winner and runner-up, who have won an outstanding array of prizes from our competition sponsors Cafe Lacus, Incredible India, Acacia Bay Garden Centre, Cremebrulee Hair, Chef's Complements, Nikki's Flowers and Rocks & Diamonds.

Thank you to everyone who entered.

WINNER

Clarise Cameron

We'd chosen to visit Sandy Bay,

Though before we Knew it, it was the end of our stay.

We walked down to the sea to say goodbye,

When we saw a pile of rocks, in the corner of our eye.

Being a curious bunch, we just had to look.

So we waded over, Ed left behind reading a book.

We neared, closer and closer to the boulders covered in slime,

Knowing full well, we were running out of time.

So we clambered up on the rocky terrain,

Excitement and fear running through our veins.

We held onto the rocks as we climbed to another,

Racing to keep up with each other.

The rocks we walked upon were home to many crabs,

Lots of which would pinch us if we dared to grab.

With the tide growing higher, and the sun lower,

We climbed back to the beach along the boulders.

Mum and I made it back in the nick of time,

Rushing home past patches of grass coloured bright lime.

These Memories I now hold very dear,

Are close to my heart, yes they're located there.

Happy Mother's Day.

RUNNER-UP

Katie Jolly

Thank you, Mum, firstly for having me. All the sleepless nights, the nappy changes, the wiping away of tears and the door always being open.

Thank you for the times you still loved me after we fought, for the beautiful home-cooked meals and the meal parcels when I was too tired to cook.

Thank you for the tips on how to clean my oven, cook mince and get stains out of my children's clothes. Thank you for the babysitting so we could have date nights and the sewing-up holes in the kids' clothes.

Thank you for the homegrown beans, listening to me moan about life and showing me that life is better for giving your heart to others.

Thank you for having gone through so much with your heart attack, cancer and still making time to give to everyone in your gated community. Your smile lights up so many lives and you share it with so many.

Thank you for being one of the first in Taupō to get pink streaks in your grey hair, getting a tattoo after retirement to celebrate that you've survived so much, and still playing with the grandchildren at 77 years of age.

Thanks, Mum, you're my rock, my inspiration to live and love deeply. You've taught me we all have a cross to bear and to never judge anyone because of that. You are so loved and I am grateful to call you mine.