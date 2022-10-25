The black billed gull, pictured here at Motuoapa on Lake Taupō's west coast, is the most endangered gull in the world. Photo / Milly Fullick

The public is being urged to think about the "underbird".

The race is on for Forest and Bird's Bird of the Year 2022, and Department of Conservation rangers are urging the Taupō area to think local.

The popular annual contest sees the public make its top five choices to help their favourite birds gain the title of Bird of the Year.

The last time a bird native to the Taupō area won was 2018, when the kererū took the title.

Last year's winner, the long-tailed bat, drew controversy by not being a bird at all.

This year though, Forest and Bird are urging the public to vote for 'underbirds' - those that don't usually get much attention or love from the public.

Forest and Bird's highlighted underbirds include several that can be seen on Lake Taupō, such as the New Zealand dabchick, grey duck and pied shag.

DoC rangers are encouraging residents to use the Bird of the Year contest to think about the birds found in on and around the lake, such as the black-billed gull, or tarāpuka.

Department of Conservation ranger Karen Ardin says that, because it is often seen in the area, many residents of Taupō and Tūrangi may not realise how special the black-billed gull is.

The tarāpuka is actually the most endangered gull in the world.

They are also the only gull that is endemic to New Zealand, meaning that they are found nowhere else in the world. They are found around braided rivers in the South Island, as well as around much of Lake Taupō.

Unfortunately, their conservation status is 'in serious trouble', which has not been helped by their choice of local nesting sites in recent breeding seasons.

A flock descends on Motuoapa lakefront around this time each year, often showing a preference for human-made structures to build their nests on.

Previous years have seen them favour mounds of gravel in the marina's parking area, and even flat-topped boats.

The mess and noise that results from their choice of home leaves residents by the lake frustrated at the gulls.

Public interference with black-billed gulls' nests is illegal, as they are a protected species, so DoC stepped in to keep residents and their feathery foes alike happy.

With assistance from the harbourmaster, who Karen says is "a huge help", the nests were carefully moved on to the existing pontoons, then onto a special floating platform to ensure their safety.

This year's nesting is yet to begin, but Karen is hopeful the gulls might make a more considered choice this breeding season.

She also hopes people might take the time to vote for local species, like the tarāpuka, for Bird of the Year.

Doc asks the public to get in touch if they notice black-billed gulls making their nests, particularly in unusual areas.

Forest and Bird's Bird of the Year will be announced on October 31.